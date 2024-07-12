Ahead of budget, US-India forum urges Nirmala Sitharaman for stable & predictable tax environment

Naveen Aggarwal, Partner-Tax, KPMG India, said India Inc's expectations are bigger and bolder in the run-up to this budget as it awaits substantive proposals around long-standing requests -- faster resolution of tax disputes, extension of lower tax regime to incentivise new manufacturing, rationalisation of capital gain and withholding tax regimes, amongst the prominent ones.

“With more than 40 countries across the globe already working towards implementation of Pillar 2 GloBE rules, the need of the hour is for India to develop a comprehensive roadmap for implementing these global tax reforms. This would help ensure that India is on course to get its fair share of taxes. Clarity is also awaited on the future of India's equalisation levy, the fate of which is intertwined with Pillar 1 Amount A MLC ratification,” Aggarwal said.