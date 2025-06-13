<p>Patna: The Bihar government on Friday started a helpline, appealing to people to provide information about any victim of the Ahmedabad plane crash hailing from the state.</p><p>A London-bound Air India plane crashed into a medical college complex moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, killing 241 of the 242 people on board.</p>.Air India sets up help centres at Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Gatwick airports.<p>In a statement, the Disaster Management Department (DMD) said that if anyone comes to know about victims of the plane crash hailing from Bihar can share information on helplines, 0612-2294204, 0612-2294205 and 1070.</p><p>The DMD will provide all assistance to the victim, if any, hailing from the state, in that case, it said.</p>