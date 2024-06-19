Air pollution deaths: With 21 lakh fatalities, India is second globally

The report noted, "2021 saw more deaths linked to air pollution than were estimated for any previous year. With populations over 1 billion each, India (2.1 million deaths) and China (2.3 million deaths) together account for 54 percent of the total global disease burden."

Other countries with high impacts included Pakistan (2,56,000 deaths), Bangladesh (2,36,300) and Myanmar (1,01,600 deaths) in South Asia; Indonesia (2,21,600 deaths), Vietnam (99,700 deaths), and the Philippines (98,209) in Southeast Asia; and Nigeria (2,06,700 deaths) and Egypt (1,16,500 deaths) in Africa.

Taken together, air pollution from PM2.5 and ozone was estimated to contribute to 81 lakh deaths -- about 12 per cent of the total global deaths -- in 2021.

More than 90 per cent of these global air pollution deaths -- 78 lakh people -- are attributed to PM2.5 air pollution, including from ambient PM2.5 and household air pollution.

These tiny particles, measuring less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter, are so small they remain in the lungs and can enter the bloodstream, affecting many organ systems and increasing the risks for noncommunicable diseases in adults such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, lung cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

According to the report, PM2.5 has been found to be the most consistent and accurate predictor of poor health outcomes around the world.

"We hope our State of Global Air report provides both the information and the inspiration for change," said HEI President Elena Craft.