All major parties encashed electoral bonds; nobody has moral authority to say anything: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

"The very party which now says well this is a scam, this is a scandal, had also taken money through the bonds. Tell me what moral authority anyone has to speak because it was the law then... it went lawfully. It was a step better than what prevailed earlier," Sitharaman said.

On what the new government can do in this regard, she said there is a need to understand how to better the system, which has been rejected now.

The system of electoral bonds was still better than the previous system, "which is what we've gone back to now. We need to do something better, but a lot more work is required", she added.

Last month, a five-judge apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, said the electoral bonds scheme violates the right to information and the freedom of speech and expression under the Constitution.

She also rebutted the allegations of connections between ED raids and bond purchases, stating the raids have happened even on those companies that donated to the BJP through electoral bonds.

"ED raids still happen, it did not give them (companies) any immunity," she added.

The minister added that the law enforcement agencies are not acting with any political agenda as law pursues those who disobey it.