Anant Nath elected president of Editors Guild of India

Nath, who was earlier the general secretary, succeeded Seema Mustafa as president.
Last Updated 28 October 2023, 16:05 IST

New Delhi: Anant Nath, editor of 'The Caravan', was on Saturday elected the president of the Editors Guild of India.

At its annual general meeting, the editors guild also elected Ruben Banerjee, former editor-in-chief of Outlook, and K V Prasad, former senior associate editor of The Tribune, as its general secretary and treasurer, respectively.

Nath, who was the general secretary, succeeded Seema Mustafa as president.

Prasad succeeds Shriram Pawar, editor of the Sakal Media Group, as the treasurer.

The announcement was made by a three-member election committee comprising Rajdeep Sardesai, Vijay Naik and Kumkum Chadha.

(Published 28 October 2023, 16:05 IST)
India NewsEditors Guild of India

