Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandaman and nicobar islands

IMD issues alert for heavy rain, rough sea in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Local port warnings have been issued in the wake of the weather system, which is likely to cause heavy rainfall till September 1.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 04:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 04:27 IST
India NewsIMDAndaman and Nicobar Islandsweather

Follow us on :

Follow Us