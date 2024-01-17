Andhra BJP leaders raise concern over quality of liquor

Hyderabad: BJP leaders in Andhra Pradesh raised concerns over the quality of liquor being sold in the state.

They are urging the Centre to ensure that all liquor distilleries in Andhra Pradesh undergo rigorous quality checks through surprise inspections facilitated by the Union Health Ministry.

BJP state general secretary Sagi Viswanath Raju, who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, brought to his notice the inferior quality liquor that is being manufactured in Andhra Pradesh putting the health of tipplers at risk.

He demanded production of high quality and safe liquor with minimal adverse effects on health. To enhance safety, Raju said current chemical/synthetic colouring and flavouring agents be replaced with organic alternatives, eliminating cancerous elements that pose a threat to liver and kidneys.

“It is disconcerting that liquor in Andhra Pradesh, despite being the most expensive in the country, is produced at a mere Rs 20/litre and retailed at exorbitant prices ranging from Rs 600 to Rs 800/litre, laden with impurities and toxicity,” he observed.

Raju urged Amit Shah to establish a central body responsible for verifying and enforcing stringent quality standards, thereby preventing extensive harm and loss of life.

“Many innocent families are suffering the loss of their breadwinners, leaving children orphaned and mothers widowed. Your intervention could save countless citizens from such tragic circumstances,” Raju said in a memorandum submitted to Amit Shah.

BJP state unit chief and former union minister, D Purandheswari also wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging him to take stringent steps to prevent liquor-related deaths.

“The current liquor manufacturing process involves the fermentation of molasses with yeast to produce a rectified spirit. This rectified spirit contains numerous harmful components, making it unsafe for human consumption. Water is added to this spirit, along with attractive colouring and flavouring agents. It is evident that the quality of the raw materials used, the machinery employed, as well as the flavouring and colouring materials, are of very substandard quality. Synthetic chemicals are also being used,” Purandheswari told in August.

She observed that in Andhra Pradesh, multiple new liquor brands have been introduced, and all the distilleries are now owned by leaders of the ruling party. Liquor sales are monopolised by government corporations, and transactions are conducted exclusively in cash. Due to the significant price difference, unauthorised illegal liquor sales are rampant.

She requested the Union health minister to dispatch a team of experts to assess the quality of all liquor brands produced in every distillery in Andhra Pradesh and to compile a white paper outlining their adverse effects.