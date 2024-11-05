Home
Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu reviews Polavaram Project works

The CM directed officials to discuss with the Central Water Commission (CWC) and check the viability of starting diaphragm wall and earth-cum rock fill (ECRF) dam works simultaneously.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 17:29 IST

