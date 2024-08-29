Andhra CM Naidu tells CRDA officials to speed up Amaravati works

There is every need to revive the works in the capital at a fast pace, he said. The officials informed Naidu that the CRDA office building that was taken up on G+7 system did not move an inch further in the past five years as the previous government has completely neglected the structures.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the construction of the building in the next 90 days and said that they should not compromise on the quality of the construction and use the latest technology even for building constructions too.

He said that the previous government has also ignored the Happy Nest project, which was taken up in an extent of 14 acres for those who want to live in the capital area. Recalling that the flats in the Happy Nest project were sold out in just one hour during the TDP regime, the officials told Naidu that since the previous government had neglected it the buyers had gone back. He directed the officials to immediately initiate steps to revive the project.

Maintaining that still 3,558 acres need to be acquired in the capital area, the Chief Minister said the farmers are coming forward to give their lands. When the officials brought to the notice of the Chief Minister about certain hurdles in allotting plots to the farmers that are developed, Naidu told them to go ahead by resolving these issues.

The officials also informed Naidu that 60 per cent of the jungle clearance works were completed in the capital region and the Chief Minister told them to use drones for assessing and for supervising the jungle clearance works.