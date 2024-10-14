Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to have Ratan Tata hubs

In a bid to attract investments, state government under Chandra Babu's leadership, contemplates to give industrial incentives via escrow accounts.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 12:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 12:03 IST
Andhra PradeshInvestmentsN Chandrababu NaiduRatan Tata

Follow us on :

Follow Us