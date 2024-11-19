Director Ram Gopal Varma seeks more time to appear for probe before Andhra police

<p>Prakasam, Andhra Pradesh: Film director Ram Gopal Varma on Tuesday requested Andhra Pradesh police for more time to appear before them for investigation over alleged morphing of images of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and their family members in an "indecent" way, said a police official.</p>.<p>A police team from Prakasam district visited Varma's Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad recently and served a notice personally to the director, summoning him for investigation on November 19.</p>.<p>Prakasam district Superintendent of Police A R Damodar said the director did not turn up for the probe today.</p>.<p>"Ram Gopal Varma sent a written representation through his lawyer requesting more time, about four to five days, to appear for the investigation as he is engaged with pre-scheduled movie shooting," Damodar told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>The SP said that Varma expressed his willingness to "cooperate" with the police.</p>.<p>According to the police, Varma sent his lawyer to the local circle inspector.</p>.<p>Damodar said the police will verify the director's request whether it is true or false and then take a call, adding that generally one or two days more time is given.</p>.Film director Ram Gopal Varma booked for posting 'morphed' images of Andhra Pradesh CM on social media.<p>However, he observed that if the request was found to be false and a ploy to intentionally avoid the probe, then police would not hesitate to send a team after Varma.</p>.<p>A case was booked against the popular director at Maddipadu police station in Prakasam district on November 11 for allegedly posting morphed photographs of Naidu, Kalyan and others on social media.</p>.<p>The case was booked on the basis of a complaint received from one Ramalingam (45) from Maddipadu under various sections.</p>.<p>Ramalingam filed the case as the alleged social media posts reportedly undermined the standing of the CM, Deputy CM and their family members in society and also hurt their personalities.</p>.<p>Police said the time of these alleged offences would emerge in the investigation.</p>