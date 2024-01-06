Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu quits YSRCP, takes break from politics

The cricketer had joined YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh in December last year in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy.

Rayudu represented the Indian cricket team in international tournaments and also participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) apart from having played for several state cricket bodies. Of late, the former cricketer has been reaching out to the masses through various programmes.

More to follow....