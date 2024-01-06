Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu quits YSRCP, takes break from politics

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu on Saturday morning announced his exit from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).
In a post on platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), Ambati shared that along with his exit from the party, he also shared that he will be taking a break from politics.
His post read: "This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time. Thank You."
The cricketer had joined YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh in December last year in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy.
Rayudu represented the Indian cricket team in international tournaments and also participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) apart from having played for several state cricket bodies. Of late, the former cricketer has been reaching out to the masses through various programmes.
More to follow....