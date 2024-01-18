Jagan Mohan Reddy to unveil tallest Ambedkar statue of justice in Vijayawada

Hyderabad: A 206-feet tall statue of the architect of India’s Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar is set to be unveiled at historic Swaraj Maidan grounds in Vijayawada on January 19.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday made an emotional appeal to the people to voluntarily attend the unveiling of the ‘Statue of social justice’.

He described the statue as the greatest sculpture of social justice that stands as a finest jewel in the crown of not only the state but also of the country.

The 125-feet tall sculpture, installed on an 81-feet pedestal at the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, is the tallest Ambedkar statue in the world, he said, adding that the visionary’s sky-high individuality and his reform-oriented ideas expressed hundred years ago will continue to influence and change the social, economic and political history of the country, especially that of women.

“The statue has been installed with great responsibility as the government has been implementing the Navaratnalu welfare schemes with an unfettered confidence in his ideology. Dr Ambedkar rebelled against untouchability and the dominant ideology while taking education closer to the oppressed classes,” he said, observing that the leader continues to remain a great power personifying social justice and equality.

His giant personality continues to work as an omnipotence safeguarding us through constitutional rights, the CM stated, adding that the presence of his statues in each and every hamlet will serve as an abundant inspiration that bestows continuous confidence, support and courage to the weaker sections.

The project incurred a cost of Rs 404.35 crore and is spread over 18.81 acres.