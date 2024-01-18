Jagan Mohan Reddy to unveil tallest Ambedkar statue of justice in Vijayawada

Hyderabad: A 206-feet tall statue of the architect of India’s Constitution Dr B R Ambedkar is set to be unveiled at historic Swaraj Maidan grounds in Vijayawada on January 19.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday made an emotional appeal to the people to voluntarily attend the unveiling of the ‘Statue of social justice’.
He described the statue as the greatest sculpture of social justice that stands as a finest jewel in the crown of not only the state but also of the country.
The 125-feet tall sculpture, installed on an 81-feet pedestal at the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, is the tallest Ambedkar statue in the world, he said, adding that the visionary’s sky-high individuality and his reform-oriented ideas expressed hundred years ago will continue to influence and change the social, economic and political history of the country, especially that of women.
“The statue has been installed with great responsibility as the government has been implementing the Navaratnalu welfare schemes with an unfettered confidence in his ideology. Dr Ambedkar rebelled against untouchability and the dominant ideology while taking education closer to the oppressed classes,” he said, observing that the leader continues to remain a great power personifying social justice and equality.
His giant personality continues to work as an omnipotence safeguarding us through constitutional rights, the CM stated, adding that the presence of his statues in each and every hamlet will serve as an abundant inspiration that bestows continuous confidence, support and courage to the weaker sections.
The project incurred a cost of Rs 404.35 crore and is spread over 18.81 acres.
The statue is said to be India's tallest non-religious, and world’s tallest Dr B R Ambedkar statue. Moreover, the statue’s construction, from sourcing raw materials to finalising the design was a complete indigenous project certifying it as a 100 per cent Made in India Project.
State government has chosen historic Swaraj Maidan to install the statue since it is accessible to everyone and lies in the center of the city.
The whole area will be converted into a beautiful green landscape with facilities developed for common people for morning and evening walks. The 125 feet Statue of Dr B R Ambedkar will be installed on the concrete pedestal of 81 feet.
The area which is being converted into a lush green park is being designed in such a way that all the traditional activities for which, Swaraj Maidan is being used now, will continue even after it will be renamed to Dr. BR Ambedkar Swaraj Maidan.
The contractor agency M/s KPC Projects Ltd, Hyderabad completed the construction while the design of the project was laid out by M/s Design Associates, Noida.
Along with the erection of the statue, the area around the pedestal is embraced with six water bodies in the forecourt, musical water fountain in the centre, 3 sided peripheral waterbody for the pedestal building and greenery. The overall re-development along with the statue’s construction was done in 18.81 acres of land.
The newly developed area includes Dr B R Ambedkar Experience center under the statue where the exhibits of B R Ambedkar life are displayed upon and played out on LED screens, Convention Center of 2000 Seating Capacity, Food Court of 8000 sq feet, Children Play area and vehicle parking in the east and west sides of the park.