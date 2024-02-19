JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Mentally unstable man sets himself ablaze on busy road in Amravati

The man suffered injuries on his hands and stomach and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, an official said.
Last Updated 19 February 2024, 10:01 IST

Follow Us

Amravati: A 35-year-old man, who was allegedly mentally unstable, set himself ablaze on a busy road in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in the morning on the busy Panchavati Nagar Square, an official said.

Pravin Ingle, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar, poured petrol and set himself ablaze, he said.

The man suffered injuries on his hands and stomach and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, the official said.

According to Ingle's family, he was suffering from psychological issues, he said, adding that the police are yet to record the man's statement.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 February 2024, 10:01 IST)
India NewsAndhra Pradesh

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT