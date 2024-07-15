'Official terrorism,' CM Chandrababu Naidu accuses YSRCP of looting Andhra's natural resources

Naidu said that land scam has taken place on a massive scale in the previous government and added that the looting is more than the information presently available with the Government now. In fact, these 'financial terrorists' had chosen an innovative system of exploitation while the plundering of natural resources in Visakhapatnam, Ongole, Chittoor and Tirupati is a case study, he felt.

The land allocated by him earlier to Ramanaidu Studios in the port city of Visakhapatnam was illegally reclassified as residential property only to grab a share in that land, the Chief Minister said, adding that this case is currently pending before the Supreme Court. The former MP of Visakhapatnam, MVV Satyanarayana, made every attempt to illegally occupy the 12.51 acres of land allotted to an old age home while Sarada Peetham was allocated land at merely Rs 1 lakh per acre, he pointed out.

Listing out other such illegal occupation of lands in several places, Naidu regretted that lands worth hundreds of crores of rupees in Ongole and Tirupati too were grabbed. The Chief Minister provided even minute details about such lands which were illegally occupied in these cities.

He regretted that 8,086 acres of land which was meant for distribution to the landless was grabbed by those who are not eligible for land allotment at all. The Chief Minister said 5,796 acres in Kadapa district, 1,145 acres in Kurnool, 3,471 acres in Annamayya district and 318 acres in Nandyal district were allocated to their own people, which all together is worth over Rs 1,300 cr. Assigned lands are no exception, he said and added that such lands were commuted into freehold properties by threatening the officials. "Certainly such people, who purchased these lands, will have to go to jail," he felt.

Naidu made it clear that all such lands which were grabbed by the YSRCP leaders will be handed over back to the affected original owners. The Land Titling Act was brought in claiming that it is part of the NITI Ayog guidelines which is not at all implemented in any part of the country, Naidu said. "This is the reason as to why we have repealed the Act," he added.

The Chief Minister said that those who have indulged in such illegal land grabbings will certainly be brought to book. "We will initiate such a stringent action against these elements so that anyone in future should get scared of committing such illegal activities," he said.