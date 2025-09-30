Tirumala introduces AI-enabled smart recyclable collection devices with instant UPI refunds

<p>Hyderabad: After the launch of an AI-powered command and control centre for crowd management, the Tirumala hill shrine in Andhra Pradesh has rolled out its first AI-enabled devices for collecting post-consumer recyclables (PCR) which was reviewed by Chief Minister N Chandrbabu Naidu. </p><p>Introduced under the Digital Deposit Refund Scheme (DDRS), the initiative marks an important step towards cleaner pilgrimage spaces and sustainable waste management.</p><p>Developed with the guidance of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and powered by Hyderabad-based cleantech provider, the unique system allows pilgrims to receive instant deposit refunds via UPI for returning empty Tetra Paks and aluminium cans. </p><p>For this pilot, products sold within Tirumala were pre-printed with Unique Serialized Identifier (USI) QR codes.</p> .Businessman donates Rs 1.11 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.<p>At the time of purchase, consumers paid a refundable deposit which was held in an escrow account managed jointly by TTD and the cleantech firm. </p><p>When the used item was dropped into the AI-enabled device, the corresponding deposit was instantly refunded.</p><p>“This process not only encourages responsible behaviour but also ensures faster, cleaner, and traceable recovery of materials, preventing them from ending up in landfills and avoiding delays typical of traditional waste chains,” said a spokesperson of the cleantech firm.</p> .<p>The devices were research-designed and manufactured in India with more than 50% local content. Built to withstand heat, humidity, and dust, they are rugged, low-maintenance, and well-suited to high-footfall pilgrimage sites like Tirumala.</p><p>Equipped with integrated AI and IoT capabilities, the collection units capture detailed metadata such as colour, category, contamination levels, SKU size, and brand. This provides greater transparency in waste management, while cleaner collections enable recyclers to achieve higher material recovery rates.</p> .<p>Beyond environmental gains, the initiative also supports the informal waste sector. Local sanitation workers can deposit collected materials into the devices and receive instant, fair refunds. This integration enhances livelihoods and generates new opportunities in collection management and device maintenance.</p><p>By combining cutting-edge AI with real-time digital refund systems, Tirumala has set a lighthouse model for other high-footfall religious and cultural destinations aiming for zero-waste environments. The initiative not only safeguards the sanctity of sacred spaces but also fosters citizen-led sustainability and circular economy practices.</p>