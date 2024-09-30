Tirupati Laddu row: Supreme Court remarks come as a breather to YSRCP amid continuous onslaught

Former minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao has demanded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu apologise to the devotees of Lord Venkateswara for his remarks regarding Tirumala prasadam.
In response to media inquiries at the YSRCP central office, Vellampalli Srinivas Rao stated that the Supreme Court had criticised Chief Minister Naidu's remarks about adulteration in the Tirumala laddu prasadam.
He pointed out that even the government lawyer representing the case in the Supreme Court clarified that the ghee used was not adulterated, contradicting Naidu’s allegations.
Rao added that since the day Naidu made these claims, crores of devotees have been distressed. He criticised the Chief Minister for making such irresponsible statements without proper evidence. The Supreme Court also questioned Naidu's decision to raise concerns about adulteration without seeking a second opinion.
The Supreme Court further questioned why the issue was kept confidential from July 23 to September 18 and asked why there was a need to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
Vellampalli expressed confidence that the truth behind the matter would soon come to light and advocated for a judicial inquiry by a Supreme Court judge, which he believed would reveal the complete truth.
Another former minister and senior YSRCP leader, RK Roja, said facts are now coming to light.
She said, “Without proper evidence and with an intention to create problems for YS Jagan, the chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, peddled blatant lies over the Tirupati Laddu issue. Since Naidu had already announced that ghee has been adulterated with animal fat, as if the jury is already out, we don't trust the state government-appointed SIT. We demand a sitting judge-monitored CBI probe into the Tirupati Laddu episode, as only then will the truth and actual facts emerge. Today there is an unfortunate situation due to the seeds of suspicion sown by Naidu that the devotees are thinking twice to eat Tirupati Laddu,” said Roja.
Strikingly, the ruling dispensation leaders were tight-lipped about the remarks by the Supreme Court.
Published 30 September 2024, 17:04 IST