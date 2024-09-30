Tirupati Laddu row: Supreme Court remarks come as a breather to YSRCP amid continuous onslaught

Former minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao has demanded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu apologise to the devotees of Lord Venkateswara for his remarks regarding Tirumala prasadam.

In response to media inquiries at the YSRCP central office, Vellampalli Srinivas Rao stated that the Supreme Court had criticised Chief Minister Naidu's remarks about adulteration in the Tirumala laddu prasadam.

He pointed out that even the government lawyer representing the case in the Supreme Court clarified that the ghee used was not adulterated, contradicting Naidu’s allegations.

Rao added that since the day Naidu made these claims, crores of devotees have been distressed. He criticised the Chief Minister for making such irresponsible statements without proper evidence. The Supreme Court also questioned Naidu's decision to raise concerns about adulteration without seeking a second opinion.