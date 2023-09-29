War Cry: Andhra CM Jagan calls people to become his soldiers to fight oppn

“It is a war between the Government that has been implementing welfare schemes without any bias and the Opposition that orchestrated the skill development scam, inner ring road scam, fibre grid scam and assigned land scam during its rule, a war between the Government that gave 30,76,000 house site pattas to the weaker sections and the opposition party which opposed it and moved the courts citing demographic imbalance, a war between the pro-poor Government and the capitalists and the war between the ruling party that wants the welfare schemes to continue and the opposition that wants to cheat the people after the elections,” he said.

Affirming that 80 per cent of the DBT welfare amount was received by the SC, BC, ST and minority communities, he said that 83 per cent of the government jobs also went to them.

While the TDP leaders looted the public money through scams and cheated all sections of society, the present Government has taken the administration to the doorstep of the people delivering welfare benefits in transparency through the dedicated volunteer system and the village and ward secretariats, said the Chief Minister, asking the people not to fall prey to the misinformation of the TDP and its friendly media.

“I don’t have the support of media, foster son (Pawan Kalyan) or gang of thieves. Plundering the state is not my policy. Don’t be tempted by the offers of shallow promises by the opposition. Your vote for YSRCP will retain the pro-poor government,” he said, adding that he has solely depended on god and people’s support.

The YRCP government has so far spent of Rs 1301 crore under YSR Vahana Mithra providing a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to each of the beneficiaries.

He said that the government, representing the voice of the voiceless, has so far spent a whopping Rs 2,35,000 crore through transparent DBT schemes for the welfare of weaker sections while the previous TDP Government pursued the policy of plunder, stash and devour and cheated all sections of society.

“Despite having the same budget, previous TDP Government failed to implement these welfare schemes. In the ensuing elections, the war will be between the ruling YSRCP that has fulfilled 99pc of its election promises and the opposition that threw its election manifesto into the dustbin, it will be between Government that gave RBKs for hand holding the farmers, village clinics and family doctors for strengthening preventive health care and the opposition that ignored the farming community and the public health when it ruled the state,” he said.