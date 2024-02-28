'We don't have ego, but lots of self-respect': Sreenivasulu Reddy, MP from Andhra's Ongole resigns from YSRCP

Sreenivasulu Reddy (71) said the Magunta family and all its members have self-respect but not ego. "We don't have ego, we have got lots of self-respect."

"It is important to protect our self-respect all the time. Due to some unavoidable circumstances, we have to leave YSRCP. It is a sad development but I am resigning from YSRCP. It is important to tell you when it comes to self-respect," he said, addressing a press conference.