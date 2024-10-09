Home
Four killed in wall collapse in Arunachal Pradesh

The incident took place around 1.30 am when the wall fell on some huts on the other side of the workshop, resulting in the fatalities.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 11:50 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 11:50 IST
