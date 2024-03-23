NPP declares first list of 29 candidates for Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls

Former minister Japu Deru will seek election from Bomdila constituency, while ex-MLA Tani Loffa and Dikto Yekar will contest from Seppa West and Daporijo constituencies, respectively, the party said.

Other significant candidates include sitting Independent MLA Karikho Kri, who will seek re-election from Tezu constituency, and sitting NPP MLA Gokar Basar, contesting again from Basar.

Dorjee Wangdi Karma, a sitting BJP MLA from Kalatang constituency, who was denied a ticket, will contest as an NPP nominee.

The decision by the NPP, led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, to abstain from fielding candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state and instead support BJP candidates, reflects its alliance with the North East Democratic Alliance.

James Sangma said the party conducted several review meetings with state leadership before finalising the list of candidates.

He expressed confidence in the NPP's rapid growth, positioning it among the fastest-growing political parties in the country alongside BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Sangma also expressed optimism about the possibility of a northeastern candidate becoming the Prime Minister in future.