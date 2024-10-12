Home
Rajnath Singh inaugurates 18 BRO projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Among these, 18 projects are located in Arunachal Pradesh, including three key roads, 14 bridges, and a helipad executed by Project Brahmank.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 09:09 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 09:09 IST
