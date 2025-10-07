<p>Mysuru: Even as the Dasara jumbos bid adieu to Mysuru and left for their respective forest camps, there is a discussion on who will be the successor to howdah elephant Abhimanyu, who is expected to retire next year, as he attains the age of 60.</p><p>After Arjuna, who carried the golden howdah for eight years, participated in Mysuru Dasara festivities for 22 years and retired in 2019, Abhimanyu was chosen as his successor to carry the golden howdah (Ambari). </p><p>Abhimanyu carried the golden howdah, mounted with an idol of Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari, for six years, including this year's Jamboo Savari.</p><p>As he is expected to retire in 2026, from carrying the golden howdah, the question of the next howdah elephant has raised curiosity among elephant lovers and Forest Department personnel.</p><p>Abhimanyu is from Mathigodu Elephant Camp in Nagarhole. He was captured as a calf during a khedda operation decades ago and has since been tamed and trained by the department.</p><p>The department has been training the second line of elephants for the last three years, in search of the right jumbo that can carry the howdah. Abhimanyu, who carries the 750-kg gold-plated howdah, has one more year left.</p><p>It may be mentioned that the Supreme Court has affirmed the government rules, stating that elephants over 60 years old cannot be tasked with stressful duties like carrying heavy loads in processions. The guidelines influenced the retirement of Abhimanyu's predecessor, Arjuna, and will apply to all elephants in captivity.</p><p>The department entrusted the elephants to undergo weight training on a rotational basis during the Dasara rehearsals and closely monitored their ability.</p>.All-night Hindustani music fest in Mysuru on October 11.<p>It may be mentioned that Mahendra carried the wooden howdah with the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari during the Srirangapatna Dasara. Besides, there are elephants, like 53-year-old Prashantha, Gopi, participating in Dasara for 14 years, Dhananjaya, Sugreeva, and Ekalavya. All these are in the age group of 40 to 45 years, and if trained, can be a successor of Abhimanyu.</p><p><strong>Bheema</strong></p><p>Bheema, young at 25 years, has gained popularity across the state and is a favourite among children. This was seen during the daily walk rehearsals, when the children started shouting his name and he responded by lifting his trunk. </p><p>Bheema also topped the list in becoming the heaviest, by gaining around 450 kg during his stay in Mysuru. He weighed 6,345 kg when he left Mysuru for the woods.</p><p>According to the department officials, Abhimanyu is in excellent health. However, the rules should be followed.</p><p>His participation will depend on his age and health condition. The department has been training several jumbos for weight training and as second-line leaders, he said.</p>