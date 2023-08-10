Asiatic lions have steadily grown in numbers over last few years: PM Modi

He tweeted, 'World Lion Day is an occasion to celebrate the majestic lions that captivate our hearts with their strength and magnificence. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions and over the last few years there has been a steady rise in the lion population in India.' 'I laud all those working towards protecting the habitat of lions. May we continue to cherish and protect them, ensuring they thrive for generations to come,' he added.