Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Asiatic lions have steadily grown in numbers over last few years: PM Modi

India has successfully reversed the declining trend in their numbers and lion population has steadily risen over the years.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 06:04 IST

Follow Us

On the World Lion Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India is proud to be home to the Asiatic lions and has seen a steady rise in their numbers over the last few years.

He tweeted, 'World Lion Day is an occasion to celebrate the majestic lions that captivate our hearts with their strength and magnificence. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lions and over the last few years there has been a steady rise in the lion population in India.' 'I laud all those working towards protecting the habitat of lions. May we continue to cherish and protect them, ensuring they thrive for generations to come,' he added.

The day is dedicated to the majestic animal and aimed at raising awareness about it.

India has successfully reversed the declining trend in their numbers and lion population has steadily risen over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 10 August 2023, 06:04 IST)
India NewsNarendra Modilions

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT