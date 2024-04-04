Allegation of MCC violation against Dhburi Congress aspirant Rakibul Hussain

"This is a gross violation of the MCC issued by the Election Commission of India," the letter stated.

The Congress office-bearers have been asked to submit a written reply within three days on why necessary action should not be initiated for violation of the guidelines.

A Congress spokesperson here said they are inquiring into the allegations and will draft a reply accordingly.

Dhubri parliamentary constituency will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7.

Hussain is pitted against sitting AIUDF MP Badruddin Ajmal and AGP's Zaved Islam.