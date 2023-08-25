Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Assam Cabinet approves creation of 4 new districts, 81 sub-districts

The new districts to be created are Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur and Bajali, the CM said, while presiding over the 100th cabinet meeting of his government.
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 16:16 IST

Follow Us

The Assam Cabinet has decided to create four new districts and 81 sub-districts following completion of the delimitation process, to improve administrative efficiency, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Friday.

The districts to be created are Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur and Bajali, Sarma said at a press conference, after presiding over the 100th cabinet meeting of his government.

"We have reconstituted the four new districts, and it is co-terminus with assembly constituencies declared by the Election Commission under delimitation,” he said.

Assam will now have a total of 35 districts after creation of the new ones.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 August 2023, 16:16 IST)
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa Sarmadelimitation

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT