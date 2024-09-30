Home
Assam CM pitches for pan-India NRC, claims 'illegal' Bangladeshi migrants 'spreading' to India

Claiming that "illegal migrants" from neighbouring Bangladesh are spreading to the rest of the country, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday pitched for a "pan-India flawless NRC."
Sumir Karmakar
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 17:15 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 17:15 IST
India News Assam Migrants NRC Bangaldesh

