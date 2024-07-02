Assam Floods: IAF Rescues 13 as situation worsens

The flood situation in Assam remains critical as the second wave of flooding has displaced over over 6.5 lakh people.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued 13 people so far stuck in the rising waters.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) had requested the IAF to rescue the fishermen from Hatia Ali, a 'char' (sandbar) area in Dibrugarh, who were stranded in the floodwaters.
Heavy rainfall over the past week has led to the swelling of major rivers, including the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, submerging large areas across several districts.
Dibrugarh district has been severely affected in the current wave with the major town in Upper Assam inundated for the sixth consecutive day.
The flood situation in the state turned critical since Sunday following incessant rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh and a population of over 6.50 lakh affected in 19 districts.
Residents use a boat to travel in a flooded area after heavy rainfall, in Dibrugarh.
The death toll has risen to 45 in this year's flood, storm and landslides.
A herder guides his herd of cattle at flood affected area following heavy rainfall, at Kuchiani in Morigaon.
Published 02 July 2024, 06:27 IST