Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Assam Floods: IAF Rescues 13 as situation worsens

Assam's flood situation remains critical, with over 6.5 lakh people reeling under the second wave of flooding as incessant rains continue to batter the state, causing widespread inundation and displacement.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 July 2024, 06:27 IST
Last Updated : 02 July 2024, 06:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
The flood situation in Assam remains critical as the second wave of flooding has displaced over over 6.5 lakh people.

The flood situation in Assam remains critical as the second wave of flooding has displaced over over 6.5 lakh people.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued 13 people so far stuck in the rising waters.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued 13 people so far stuck in the rising waters.

Credit: PTI

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) had requested the IAF to rescue the fishermen from Hatia Ali, a 'char' (sandbar) area in Dibrugarh, who were stranded in the floodwaters.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) had requested the IAF to rescue the fishermen from Hatia Ali, a 'char' (sandbar) area in Dibrugarh, who were stranded in the floodwaters.

Credit: PTI

Heavy rainfall over the past week has led to the swelling of major rivers, including the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, submerging large areas across several districts.

Heavy rainfall over the past week has led to the swelling of major rivers, including the Brahmaputra and its tributaries, submerging large areas across several districts.

Credit: PTI

Dibrugarh district has been severely affected in the current wave with the major town in Upper Assam inundated for the sixth consecutive day.

Dibrugarh district has been severely affected in the current wave with the major town in Upper Assam inundated for the sixth consecutive day.

Credit: PTI

The flood situation in the state turned critical since Sunday following incessant rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh and a population of over 6.50 lakh affected in 19 districts.

The flood situation in the state turned critical since Sunday following incessant rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh and a population of over 6.50 lakh affected in 19 districts.

Credit: PTI

Residents use a boat to travel in a flooded area after heavy rainfall, in Dibrugarh.

Residents use a boat to travel in a flooded area after heavy rainfall, in Dibrugarh.

Credit: PTI

The death toll has risen to 45 in this year's flood, storm and landslides.

The death toll has risen to 45 in this year's flood, storm and landslides.

Credit: PTI

A herder guides his herd of cattle at flood affected area following heavy rainfall, at Kuchiani in Morigaon.

A herder guides his herd of cattle at flood affected area following heavy rainfall, at Kuchiani in Morigaon.

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 July 2024, 06:27 IST
India NewsmonsoonAssamFloodweatherAssam rainAssam floodsIndian MonsoonASDMAAssam News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT