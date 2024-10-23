Assam: Three Bangladeshis trying to enter India pushed back

<p>Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said three Bangladeshis, including two women, were pushed back while trying to enter India.</p>.<p>"In an alert move, @assampolice foiled an infiltration bid along the Indo-Bangladesh border and pushed back three illegal infiltrators across the border," Sarma said in a post on X.</p>.<p>He, however, did now share through which location or sector the foreign nationals attempted to enter India.</p>.<p>Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.</p>.<p>There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Karimganj. Northeast has a total of three ICPs and the other two are at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.</p>.<p>The CM said the three foreigners have been identified as Hasmot Ali, Bithi Khatun and Rima Khatun.</p>.<p>"Our forces are maintaining strict vigil to thwart all infiltration attempts," he added.</p>.<p>Assam DGP G P Singh had earlier said the state police and BSF would do everything possible to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to enter the country from Bangladesh as per the law.</p>.<p>However, all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-hit Bangladesh through the entry point in the state, he had added. </p>