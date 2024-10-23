Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Assam: Three Bangladeshis trying to enter India pushed back

'In an alert move, @assampolice foiled an infiltration bid along the Indo-Bangladesh border and pushed back three illegal infiltrators across the border,' Sarma said in a post on X.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 11:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 11:23 IST
India NewsAssamHimanta Biswa SarmaAssam policeillegal BangladeshisBangladesh borderBangladeshi infiltrators

Follow us on :

Follow Us