Assam's Kaziranga National Park opens for tourists

Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary declared the Park open for 2024-25 season at a function at the western range, Bagori, exuding confidence that it will be able to draw more tourists this season.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 09:27 IST

Comments
Published 01 October 2024, 09:27 IST
India NewsAssamTourismKaziranga National Park

