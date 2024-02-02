Bill to ban polygamy in Assam will be introduced during budget session of assembly: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: The Assam government will introduce a bill to end polygamy in the state during the upcoming budget session of the assembly, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Sarma said the draft of the bill is being scrutinised by the Law Department at present.

"We are lining up an act to ban polygamy in the state during the budget session of the assembly. It is with the Law Department for vetting," he said.

Sarma said his government was looking forward to the legislation on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) which will be considered during a special four-day session of the Uttarakhand assembly from February 5.

"We will monitor the bill and see if we can implement it fully. We have time to examine it and proceed accordingly," he added.

The budget session of the Assam assembly will begin on February 5 and conclude on February 28. The budget for next fiscal will be presented on February 12.