Charges framed against Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi under UAPA for role during anti-CAA agitation

<p>Guwahati: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Guwahati on Tuesday framed charges against MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/akhil-gogoi">Akhil Gogoi</a> and three of his associates under the stringent Unlawful (Activities Prevention) Act (UAPA) for their alleged role in the anti-CAA agitation in December 2019 that turned violent.</p><p>The court, however, rejected the BJP-led government's allegations of Akhil's links with a Maoist terrorist organisation and charges of sedition. </p><p>After the court's hearing, Akhil's lawyer, Santanu Borthakur told reporters that Gogoi have been framed under section 18 of UAPA (conspiracy to commit or prepare to commit a terrorist act) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), 153A (hate speech) and 153B (statements prejudicial to national integration) of the IPC. Charges against the three others, Dhaijjya Konwar, Bittu Sonowal and Mnas Konwar have been framed under section 120B of IPC and 18 of UAPA.</p><p>Akhil and several of his associates were arrested in December 2019 from Jorhat when the anti-agitation turned violence across many parts of Assam including in Guwahati. Akhil, who led the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, however, contested the assembly elections in 2021 from inside the jail and got elected from the Assamese-dominated Sivasagar constituency, where the anti-CAA sentiment is believed to be the strongest. Akhil later formed a regional party called Raijor Dal, which is now part of the Congress-led forum of the Opposition parties in Assam. </p><p>Gogoi said the CAA that seeks to offer Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan till December 2014, would reduce the Assamese communities into minority. </p><p>Reacting to the court's order, Akhil on Tuesday said, "This suggests that the BJP-led government both at the Centre and at the state are still going after us. It is very tough to fight a battle against the injustices committed by the government." Akhil and his associates would soon move Gauhati High Court challenging the NIA court's order.</p>