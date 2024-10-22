Home
Charges framed against Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi under UAPA for role during anti-CAA agitation

Akhil and several of his associates were arrested in December 2019 from Jorhat when the anti-agitation turned violence across many parts of Assam including in Guwahati.
Sumir Karmakar
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 07:04 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 07:04 IST
India News Assam NIA National Investigation Agency CAA UAPA Akhil Gogoi

