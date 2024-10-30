Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Daily labourer who sold 25-day girl due to poverty in Assam rescued by child welfare committee

District CWC chairperson Rupali Deka Borgohain said a complaint has been filed at Silapathar police station against the infant’s parents, the purchaser, and intermediaries involved in the transaction.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 19:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 19:33 IST
India NewsAssamChild Welfare Committee

Follow us on :

Follow Us