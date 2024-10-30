Daily labourer who sold 25-day girl due to poverty in Assam rescued by child welfare committee

<p>North Lakhimpur (Assam): A poverty-stricken labourer in Assam's Dhemaji district allegedly sold his 25-day-old infant for Rs 30,000, prompting intervention from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which rescued the baby from the home of a doctor, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>District CWC chairperson Rupali Deka Borgohain said a complaint has been filed at Silapathar police station against the infant’s parents, the purchaser, and intermediaries involved in the transaction.</p>.<p>According to the complaint, the girl was born on October 4 at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, but the parents, Budhiman Borah and Sabita Borah, fled shortly after her birth.</p>.Bangladeshi national arrested in Assam's Karimganj, sent back to his country: Himanta Biswa Sarma.<p>Borghain said the father is a daily wage labourer, and the family is struggling financially.</p>.<p>"Child Helpline, Dhemaji, then conducted an investigation and traced the parents. They were ordered to appear before the CWC but they disobeyed," Borgohain said in her complaint.</p>.<p>However, police claimed that the parents later retrieved the child from the Assam Medical College and Hospital and sold her to Pegu Sohoria and her husband for Rs 30,000.</p>.<p>The child was eventually rescued following a tip-off regarding her location at Dr. Chandrajit Doley's residence in Silapathar.</p>.<p>Investigation identified two persons, Bubul Borah and Dilip Saikia, as directly involved in the sale of the infant.</p>.<p>Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case, police said. </p>