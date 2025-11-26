Menu
H D Kumaraswamy says Piyush Goyal started the process to set up industrial parks in Karnataka

The move marks an important early step in translating Karnataka’s region-balanced industrial development aspirations into a structured central policy process, Kumaraswamy said in a statement.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 15:49 IST
Published 26 November 2025, 15:49 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPiyush GoyalH D Kumaraswamy

