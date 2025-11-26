<p>New Delhi: Union Steel Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a> on Wednesday said that the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industries started the process to the establishment of Industrial Parks across key districts of the state.</p><p>Kumaraswamy said that Union Minister for Commerce & Industry <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal</a> has given a positive initial response to his request to the establishment of nine Industrial Parks in the state. </p><p>The move marks an important early step in translating Karnataka’s region-balanced industrial development aspirations into a structured central policy process, Kumaraswamy said in a statement. </p>.H D Kumaraswamy predicts ‘unforeseen’ changes in Karnataka politics.<p>According to the official communication, Piyush Goyal acknowledged receiving Kumaraswamy’s detailed letter and confirmed that the matter has been forwarded to the concerned department for necessary action under established rules. </p><p>Kumaraswamy recently met Goyal and presented a comprehensive pitch for the parks, arguing that nine districts which includes Bidar, Raichur, Hubli-Dharwad, Mysuru, Hassan, Kolar, Mangaluru, Chamarajanagar, and Mandya hold distinct locational and resource advantages that position them as promising sites for new industrial ecosystems. </p><p>Kumaraswamy suggested setting up logistics and manufacturing hubs, agro based and processing clusters, technology and service-oriented growth centres, in different districts. </p><p>Kumaraswamy has said that these parks, taken together, would “stimulate large-scale employment generation, attract private investment, and enhance regional supply chain linkages,” while contributing to the national goals of strengthening India’s manufacturing base, logistics architecture, and industrial competitiveness.</p>