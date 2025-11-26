Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Cabinet approves Phase II of Pune Metro rail project worth Rs 9, 800 crore

'The Union Cabinet approved Line 4 (Kharadi–Hadapsar–Swargate–Khadakwasla) and Line 4A (Nal Stop–Warje–Manik Baug) under Phase-2 of the Pune Metro Rail Project,' the statement said.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 15:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 15:47 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPuneMetro rail

Follow us on :

Follow Us