Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Members of Adivasi, Bodo communities clash in Assam's Kokrajhar over death of one linked to road mishap

At least 18 persons belonging to Adivasi community has been arrested and efforts were on to nab more, a police official said.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 12:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 12:44 IST
India NewsProtestsAdivasisBodoAdivasi

Follow us on :

Follow Us