<p>Guwahati: A conflict over death of a person allegedly involved in a road accident in western Assam's Kokrajhar district took a communal turn on Tuesday forcing the administration to seek Army's help and suspension of mobile internet in Kokrajhar and neighbouring Chirang district. </p><p>Police had to fire tear gas shells and use batons as protesters belonging to both Adivasi and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/assam-polls-bjp-seeks-to-accommodate-allies-in-bodo-heartland-3853505">Bodo communities</a> took to the streets, a section set fire on a few houses and even blocked the highway on Tuesday. </p><p>According to police, the tension started after a vehicle with three Bodo persons had allegedly hit two Adivasi men at Mansingh Road under Karigaon Police outpost on Monday evening. Angry over the incident, the three youths were attacked by nearby Adivasi villagers leading to death of one. The SUV in which they were traveling in was set on fire. </p>.BJP now first choice, Congress lost people's faith: PM Modi in poll-bound Assam.<p>This infuriated many Bodos who staged a protest and blocked the highway adjacent to Karigaon. Tyres were burnt on the highway and police outpost was also attacked by protesters. Several persons were injured in police action to control the mob. </p><p>Kokrajhar, situated about 200km west of Guwahati, falls under Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The council is now governed by Bodoland People's Front, an ally of the NDA. BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary also appealed all not to give it a communal turn. </p><p><strong>Internet suspended:</strong></p><p>In two separate statements, the state home department said mobile internet was temporarily suspended in Kokrajhar and neighbouring Chirang district fearing possibility of the use of social media to foment further violence. </p><p>Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is in Davos to take part in World Economic Forum Summit, in a social media post on Tuesday said Rapid Action Force has been deployed while army was also called in to control the situation. He also appealed to all communities including political parties to prevent further escalation of the situation. </p>.Congress disrespected Assam, opened doors for infiltrators: PM Modi.<p>At least 18 persons belonging to Adivasi community has been arrested and efforts were on to nab more, a police official said. </p><p><strong>Violent past:</strong> </p><p>The Bodoland region comprising five districts has history of militancy and conflict between the Adivasi and Bodo communities. But the region has remained peacefull since a new Bodo Accord was signed in January 2020, following which all militant groups laid down weapons and joined the mainstream.</p>