JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

No subsidised power to ministers, govt staff: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

He has instructed the power department to install prepaid meters in government quarters, including residences in the ministerial colony.
Last Updated 11 February 2024, 09:46 IST

Follow Us

Guwahati: No subsidised power will be provided to any minister, officer or government employee in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

He has instructed the power department to install prepaid meters in government quarters, including residences in the ministerial colony.

Sarma, in a post on X, said that he was informed by power department officials during a recent interaction that a very nominal amount on account of the monthly power bill is deducted from the salaries of ministers and senior officers.

"Immediately, I instructed the department to install individual prepaid meters in every government quarter, including residences in the ministerial colony," he said.

This measure aims at ensuring that "no subsidised power is enjoyed by ministers, officers, or government employees", the CM added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 February 2024, 09:46 IST)
India NewsAssam

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT