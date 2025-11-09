Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Three NIT students drown in waterfall in Assam

The deceased students have been identified as Sauhard Rai (20) and Sarbavartika Singh (20) from Uttar Pradesh, and Radhika (19) from Bihar.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 06:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2025, 06:40 IST
India NewsAssamDrowningNIT

Follow us on :

Follow Us