<p>Guwahati: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it is the responsibility of the Assam government to carry out a swift and transparent investigation into singer Zubeen Garg's "sudden death" and reveal what exactly happened in Singapore. </p><p>"Zubeen Da’s family, and the people of Assam, deserve nothing less than truth and justice. The government must ensure a swift and transparent investigation," Gandhi told reporters in Guwahati after meeting Garg's family members. </p><p>"I spoke to the family, and they only said one thing to me: that we have lost our Zubeen and all we want is that the truth should be clear,” he said.</p><p>Gandhi also paid his tributes to Garg by offering a traditional Assamese gamosa and a bucket of flowers at Sonapur on the outskirts of the city, where the iconic singer was cremated on September 23.</p>.Zubeen Garg death: Singapore police to meet Assam police on Oct 21, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.<p>Gandhi visited the family amid political squabbling between the Opposition parties and ruling BJP over the investigation into Garg's death. </p><p>The 52-year singer died while swimming in a sea during a yacht outing with his friends and associates on September 19. The sudden death of the iconic singer brought Assam to a standstill with lakhs of his fans coming onto the streets to pay tributes. The emotional outpouring soon turned into anger with many demanding action against those responsible for the circumstances leading to his death. </p><p>Zubeen was in Singapore to attend the Northeast India Festival as a cultural ambassador. Many questioned why Zubeen was allowed to go to the sea even as his doctors had advised him to avoid water and fire as he had suffered seizures in the past. </p><p>Seven persons have been arrested so far by an SIT comprising officers of CID. But Opposition Congress and others have demanded that the investigation be handed over to the CBI.</p><p>Amid Rahul's visit, Singapore police on Friday issued its first statement on the case stating that preliminary investigation did not suggest any foul play in Garg's death. It, however, said their investigation would take another three months.</p><p>The state government on Friday constituted a one-member judicial commission to probe into the circumstances leading to Garg's death. </p><p>The ruling BJP, meanwhile, also decided to launch a campaign titled, "I am with Zubeen, we are with Zubeen," seeking justice to the family and fans. The party will construct statue of Zubeen in each Assembly constituencies where BJP has an MLA, open music college, beside others. </p>