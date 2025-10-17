Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre, states show grossly apathetic attitude towards transgenders: Supreme Court

The court directed the Centre to come out with an "equal opportunity policy" within three months of the report submitted by an advisory panel.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 16:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 16:19 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtTransgenders

Follow us on :

Follow Us