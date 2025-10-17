Menu
Belgian court clears fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi's extradition: Officials

The order has come as a strong validation for India's case seeking his extradition, with Choksi having the option of appealing against the decision in a superior court in Belgium, they said.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 16:17 IST
Published 17 October 2025, 16:17 IST
India NewsBelgiumMehul Choksi

