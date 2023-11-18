JOIN US
india

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Live: If CM Gehlot is able to secure his seat, it will be big deal, claims Rajasthan LoP

Track the latest updates from the Assembly Elections in five states with DH!
Last Updated 18 November 2023, 02:50 IST

Highlights
02:4018 Nov 2023

Amid final days of campaigning, PM scheduled to spend the day in Rajasthan; here's schedule

02:0318 Nov 2023

BJP scattered in Rajasthan, doesn't have CM face, says Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

02:0318 Nov 2023

75% voters exercise franchise in Madhya Pradesh, 70% in Chhattisgarh phase 2 polls; sporadic incidents of violence reported

02:5018 Nov 2023

Telangana: A tough test for patriarch of the youngest state

The people of Telangana voted overwhelmingly for K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, and his party in the last two assembly elections, acknowledging his role in leading the movement that led to the birth of the youngest state of the country. But as the state is going to elect its third legislative assembly, the ‘Telangana Bapu’ is now facing a tough test.

[object Object]

KCR, Telangana CM

PTI Photo

02:4218 Nov 2023

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to address two 'Jan Sabhas' in Rajasthan's Bharatpur & Khairtal

02:4018 Nov 2023

Amid final days of campaigning, PM scheduled to spend the day in Rajasthan; here's schedule

11.45 am : Vijay Sankalp Sabha, MSJ College, Bharatpur

3.15 pm : Veer Tejaji Temple visit and Pooja, Kharnal, Nagaur

4.15 pm : Vijay Sankalp Sabha District sport stadium, Nagaur

02:3418 Nov 2023

Train passing through market, traffic, overpass: Poll issues in Rajasthan's Bikaner

02:0318 Nov 2023

BJP scattered in Rajasthan, doesn't have CM face, says Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

02:0318 Nov 2023

75% voters exercise franchise in Madhya Pradesh, 70% in Chhattisgarh phase 2 polls; sporadic incidents of violence reported

02:0318 Nov 2023

If CM Gehlot is able to secure his seat, it will be big deal, claims Rajasthan LoP

(Published 18 November 2023, 02:05 IST)
BJPCongressIndian PoliticsAssembly Elections 2023Telangana Assembly Election 2023Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023Mizoram Assembly Election 2023Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023

