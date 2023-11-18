Assembly Elections 2023 Live: If CM Gehlot is able to secure his seat, it will be big deal, claims Rajasthan LoP
02:4018 Nov 2023
02:0318 Nov 2023
02:0318 Nov 2023
Telangana: A tough test for patriarch of the youngest state
The people of Telangana voted overwhelmingly for K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, and his party in the last two assembly elections, acknowledging his role in leading the movement that led to the birth of the youngest state of the country. But as the state is going to elect its third legislative assembly, the ‘Telangana Bapu’ is now facing a tough test.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to address two 'Jan Sabhas' in Rajasthan's Bharatpur & Khairtal
Amid final days of campaigning, PM scheduled to spend the day in Rajasthan; here's schedule
11.45 am : Vijay Sankalp Sabha, MSJ College, Bharatpur
3.15 pm : Veer Tejaji Temple visit and Pooja, Kharnal, Nagaur
4.15 pm : Vijay Sankalp Sabha District sport stadium, Nagaur
Train passing through market, traffic, overpass: Poll issues in Rajasthan's Bikaner
BJP scattered in Rajasthan, doesn't have CM face, says Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi
75% voters exercise franchise in Madhya Pradesh, 70% in Chhattisgarh phase 2 polls; sporadic incidents of violence reported
If CM Gehlot is able to secure his seat, it will be big deal, claims Rajasthan LoP
