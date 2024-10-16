Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Assembly Elections 2024 | 'Swiftly counter fake narratives': EC Gyanesh Kumar to poll observers

Another Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said visibility, accessibility and responsiveness were critical for the poll observers to fulfil their role successfully.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 15:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 15:45 IST
India NewsElection CommissionMaharashtra Assembly Election 2024Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us