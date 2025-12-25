Attacks on Christians contradict PM Modi's message of harmony, visit to church: Ashok Gehlot
In a post on X, he said that while the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting a church and giving a message of peace and harmony, news of attacks on members of the Christian community from various regions reflected a serious contradiction.
Today, while on one hand, the Prime Minister is visiting a church to deliver a message of peace and harmony, on the other hand, reports of attacks on the Christian community and disruptions in prayer meetings from various parts of the country are deeply concerning and…