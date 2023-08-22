News Live: PM Narendra Modi departs for South Africa for BRICS summit

An improvised explosive device (IED) planted by suspected terrorists on the Jammu-Srinagar National highway was detected and defused by security personnel on the outskirts of Jammu capital city on Monday night, thereby averting a major tragedy.
Delhi government official rape case | The woman - wife of the accused - has been sent to judicial custody.
Panaji, Goa: National Senior Citizens Day celebrated by Goa Police in Mapusa. Goa CM Pramod Sawant attended the celebrations.
Panaji: Goa CM Pramod Sawant says, "...All the senior citizens of the district were called here. A health check-up was organized...An entertainment program was also organised...The felicitation of the senior citizens for their contribution was also done...I am congratulating my entire Police Department for doing this National Senior Citizens Day and taking care of all the senior citizens in the state of Goa."
A Coimbatore-based miniature artist designs a 1.5-inch tall model of Chandrayaan-3 using 4 grams of gold
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | A Coimbatore-based miniature artist designs a 1.5-inch tall model of #Chandrayaan3 using 4 grams of gold.
US official Lee Satterfield to visit India today to attend G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting in Varanasi
SP Rural Jammu, Rahul Charak says, "We received information about a suspicious object lying near the highway. Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called and an IED was found. The IED has been destroyed by the team. Further investigation is underway."
Sunny Deol attends special screening of his movie 'Gadar 2' in London
Agartala: Tripura police yesterday seized 1.3 kg heroin valued at Rs 10 crore and arrested three drug peddlers
Acting on secret information, we laid a checkpoint at Churaibari in the north Tripura district and intercepted the vehicle and recovered 1.3 kg of heroin, which was kept in soap cases: Bhanupada Chakraborty, SP, North Tripura
Donald Trump, co-defendants face Friday surrender deadline in Georgia election case
US: FDA approves first vaccine to protect newborns from Respiratory Syncytial Virus