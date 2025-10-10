Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesscompanies

Vascon Engineers bags Rs 161 crore redevelopment project in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai

Vascon Engineers in a statement said the project is scheduled for completion within 36 months from the commencement of work.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 09:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 09:05 IST
Business NewsMumbaiMaharashtracompaniesproject

Follow us on :

Follow Us