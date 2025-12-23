Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bangladesh summons Indian envoy over security concerns for missions

Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam summoned the Indian High Commissioner, Prothomalo.com reported.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 09:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 09:12 IST
India NewsBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us