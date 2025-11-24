<p>Mumbai: Though very brief, Dharmendra had a very interesting political career receiving brickbats and bouquets. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/legendary-actor-dharmendra-passes-away-at-89-3793874">Dharam Ji</a>, as he was popularly known, had served as a BJP MP from Bikaner in the 14th Lok Sabha (2004–2009), however, his attendance was low.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rip-dharmendra-tributes-pour-in-for-he-man-of-bollywood-dharam-paaji-hema-malini-live-updated-health-dies-3793906">Dharmendra </a>was inspired by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and encouraged by former Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Lal Krishna Advani. </p><p>Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who was then with BJP and late Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley played key roles in bringing him to the BJP fold. </p><p>He joined the BJP in 2004 at the height of the India Shining campaign on the eve of the Lok Sabha polls, however, though the BJP-led NDA lost to the Congress-led UPA, Dharmendra won the elections. </p>.RIP Dharmendra: Recalling He-Man's timeless dialogues that touched everyone's heart.<p>Riding on his immense popularity as a film star, he defeated Congress candidate Rameshwar Lal Dudi by around 60,000 votes. However, he had refused to contest against former Lok Sabha Speaker Balram Jakhar from Churu in Rajasthan. </p><p>However, he did not contest the 2009 polls - and preferred to stay away from politics. </p><p>“I did the work, but someone else took the credit. Perhaps politics wasn’t for me,” he once said after saying goodbye to politics. </p><p>However, the Deol family continues to be in politics. </p><p>His son Sunny Deol and second wife Hema Malini later joined politics—Sunny winning once from Gurdaspur and Hema Malini three times from Mathura.</p>.Narrow venue, power cut during Vijay's rally, 'something fishy': Hema Malini.<p>In fact, Sunny Deol once said: “My father didn't like politics"</p><p>Dharmendra’s controversial comment, saying he should be elected ‘dictator perpetuo’ to teach basic etiquette that democracy requires - backfired and received severe criticism.</p><p>“We don't know the ABC of politics but patriotism is in our blood, we will serve the nation. What I did in Bikaner you can go and see, Sunny will also serve the nation,” he once said in 2019. </p>