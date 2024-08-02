Bharat Biotech credited ICMR, NIV as Covaxin co-inventors after missing them initially: Modi government

New Delhi: Union health minister J P Nadda on Friday said that Bharat Biotech initially did not mention ICMR and NIV as co-inventors in the patent application for Covaxin and the application was corrected after objections were raised by the government.

Covaxin, which was widely used as a Covid vaccine, was jointly developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), National Institute of Virology, and Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

Nadda, speaking during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, also said that ICMR has received around Rs 172 crore as royalty for Covaxin from Bharat Biotech.

Responding to Trinamool Congress member Sougata Roy, who had asked whether the government took any punitive action against the company for not mentioning the names of ICMR and NIV in the patent application, the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister gave a detailed reply.

There was a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between ICMR, NIV and Bharat Biotech for the development of Covaxin, he said.