Biggest allegation I faced is owning 250 pairs of clothes, says PM Modi

Bhubaneswar: Often the opposition target for his sartorial choices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the biggest allegation he faced in his political career was that he owned 250 pairs of clothes.

In an interview to PTI, Modi said the allegation was levelled by Congress leader and former Gujarat chief minister Amarsinh Chaudhary and which was countered by him at a public meeting.

"I asked the people whether they wanted a chief minister who stole Rs 250 crore or one who had 250 pairs of clothes. The people of Gujarat responded in one voice that a chief minister with 250 pairs of clothes will be fine," Modi said, adding that the opposition never garnered any courage to level accusations.